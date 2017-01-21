The committee in charge of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations in Nanaimo is hoping to see some cash from the federal government in the very near future.

Diana Johnstone says they’ve applied for about 100,000 dollars in all with about half of that money being used to create a legacy for Nanaimo.

She says that legacy is a play called “Blackstones and Bathtubs”……

Other events during the ten day celebrations include a 150 voice choir, an exhibit of Canadian letters written home during World War II, the HCMS Nanaimo will visit the harbour and, of course, fireworks.

The committee is looking for local sponsors for the events and 85 letters requesting some assistance have been sent.