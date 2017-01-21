Communities throughout BC will celebrate the fifth BC Family Day on Monday, Feb. 13th. The Province is providing a quarter of a million dollars to support free local, family-focused activities.

One-time grants of up to 1,000 dollars are available for free community-based family events held during the BC Family Day weekend.

The funding is limited to municipal parks and recreation departments and First Nations band councils.

Applications are being accepted until the funding is fully committed or until Feb. 8th.