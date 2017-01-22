A labour geographer and associate professor at Simon Fraser University, speaking in Ladysmith this weekend, says BC is the most unequal province in Canada when it comes to working people.

Kendra Strauss says BC has the largest income gap of any province between the top and bottom 20 per cent of earners and precarious employment is driving that.

Strauss says the province needs to develop a poverty reduction strategy that includes provisions to ensure people are paid a living wage, have affordable childcare, and have workers rights, among other things.

She says the move towards privatization and contracting out has resulted in people experiencing short-term contract work and government is one of the worst offenders in this regard.