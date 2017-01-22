Upgrades to the Meade Creek Recycling Centre near Youbou are coming soon, after residents complained of insufficient parking and not enough recycling options at the facility.

Tauseef Waraich with the CVRD says residents are invited to two open houses this week to look at the current plans.

The proposed draft includes a free store, 13 recycling bays and 2 garbage bays. Ash piles from the original use of the facility will be consolidated and capped according to Ministry of Environment Standards.

The first open house is at 6pm Monday at Youbou Hall, with another on Wednesday in Cowichan Lake.