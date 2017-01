The people behind the Ocean Discovery Centre in Nanaimo are hoping to make the facility a reality with money from a local fundraising campaign, from the province and the feds.

But, Lorne Hildebrand of the Nanaimo Deep Discovery Association says the plan is going to Nanaimo City Council on Monday for approval in principle.

In the meantime, there’s a full website about the project up and running at ndda dot ca.

Hildebrand says they are inviting people to log on, check it out, and leave comments.