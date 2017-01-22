A nine year old child has died after sustaining serious injuries from a car crash in Shawnigan Lake.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP responded to the single vehicle crash at 8am on Sunday on Shawnigan Lake Road near Sooke Lake Road. Police determined that a vehicle traveling north bound lost control and struck a hydro pole.

The 49 year old driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation, and believe speed may have been a factor in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnigan Lake RCMP.