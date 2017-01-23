The premier and her Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training have provided an update on the BC Jobs Plan.

Premier Christy Clark says although the plan has been a success with 191,000 jobs created over the last 5 years there are some challenges. so the province has announced some initiatives to help address those.

The Province is establishing a Rural Development Strategy that will support rural communities through policy and investment initiatives.

The effort will be led by Donna Barnett, Minister of State for Rural Economic Development and Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training.