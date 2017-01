The Cowichan Valley Basket Society saw a significant increase in visits to the soup kitchen in 2016, compared to the year before.

Manager Colleen Fuller says they handed out over 35 thousand sandwiches and salads, and close to 40 thousand soups and meals over the span of the year. Fuller says the hamper program is still in high demand.

According to Fuller, one positive trend is that less families are using the hamper every month, with most coming between 7 and 10 times for the year.