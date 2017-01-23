Barbershops, book stores, theatres and art galleries in B.C. can now serve liquor in their establishments.

As of Monday, a new set of liquor regulations came into effect that allow all types of businesses to apply for a liquor license.

Kim Smythe, the CEO of the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce says it’s not really clear yet how the changes will roll out.

Smythe says pub operators are not too happy about the changes as they expect it will futher erode their business.

President of the Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce Julie Scurr says she welcomes the changes. She says the new rules will have a positive economic benefit on local businesses and enhance the customer experience.