Happy reaction to the news from Shawnigan Lake community - KJ

The Shawnigan Residents Association are celebrating a small victory after the BC Supreme Court reinstated a stay to prevent contaminated soil dumping at a landfill facility in Shawnigan Lake.

CVRD Area Director Sonia Furstenau announced the court’s ruling to set aside the decision and for the Environmental Appeal Board to reconsider the appeal.

Al Brunet, Vice President of the Shawnigan Residents Association, says they will now confer with their legal team to decide what comes next.

Furstenau says the next step for the community is to continue calling on the Minister to revoke the permit.