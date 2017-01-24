The public will have a chance to weigh in on two affordable housing initiatives put forth by North Cowichan.

The municipality is hosting public information meetings this week.

The first meeting takes placeWednesday at 4pm at Mount Prevost Elementary School. The information provided will focus on the Sherman Road project, which will bring 64 affordable housing units to the property adjacent to the Duncan Curling Club.

The plans for a multi-storey apartment building on Willow Street in Chemainus will be discussed at the second meeting on Thursday. This project is proposed for the site of the old Chemainus Fire Hall and hopes to bring 18 units for seniors..The meeting takes place at the Chemainus Seniors Centre.