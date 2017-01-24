The Islands Trust Council is looking for public comments on its $7.7 million proposed budget for 2017-2018.

Chair of the Council, Peter Luckham says there is no increase from last year in the tax requisition associated with the proposed budget, except for the Bowen Island Municipality….

If the proposed budget is approved, property owners from Bowen Island would together contribute nearly 253,000 dollars, an increase of about 30,000 dollars from 2016.

The budget includes funding for a one-year temporary freshwater specialist position to help respond to increasing concerns about the quality and quantity of freshwater on the Islands.