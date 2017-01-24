The province is pitching in to help the Cowichan Valley Hospice Society reach their goal of bringing seven dedicated hospice beds to the community by 2019.

The society received 280 thousand dollars in capital funding and more than 68 hundred dollars toward their programming to support patients and families. Executive Director Gretchen Hartley explains what the palliative care facility will provide.

Hartley says there is a concept plan for the new facility, with a feasibility study and community conversations expected to take place this year.