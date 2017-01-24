The rising rate of child apprehension in the Cowichan Valley has become a growing concern for many.

Patricia Dawn with the Red Willow Womyn’s Society says interest and awareness has grown for their cause since their meeting in December. She says there’s a fracture within the system of the Ministry of Children and Family Development in the province.

They are hosting another meeting Thursday – open to families and anyone interested in learning more about the child apprehension system and how to navigate it.