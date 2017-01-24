The rising rate of child apprehension in the Cowichan Valley has become a growing concern for many.
Patricia Dawn with the Red Willow Womyn’s Society says interest and awareness has grown for their cause since their meeting in December. She says there’s a fracture within the system of the Ministry of Children and Family Development in the province.
They are hosting another meeting Thursday – open to families and anyone interested in learning more about the child apprehension system and how to navigate it.
Members from the BC Representative of Children and Youth will also be in attendance.