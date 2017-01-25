A spotlight is being shone on mental health issues across the country today.
Constable Amron Russell with North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says mental health has a big impact on all parts of the community.
Russell says it’s an issue close to the RCMP.
She says there are many resources for people in the community that need help. These include:
Children’s Helpline BC at 310-1234
Duncan Mental Health at 709-3040.
24 hour Vancouer Island Crisis Line at 1-888-494-3888.
In the case of an immediate emergency, call 911.