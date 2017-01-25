Queen Margaret’s School was selected as one of 150 schools in BC to receive a visit from the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.
The Honourable Judith Guichon is touring the schools in celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary. QMS Communications Manager Hayley Picard says after a short speech, the Lieutenant Governor will be open to answering any questions from students.
The visit takes place at Founders’ Hall Friday from 9:30am.
The Lieutenant Governor is also visiting schools in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District including Ecole North Oyster Elementary on Friday, and John Barsby Community Secondary,
École Quarterway Elementary and McGirr Elementary in the following week.
