North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP were faced with one of their busiest years in 2016, with 27-hundred more calls for service than the year before.

Inspector Ray Carfantan says current staffing levels at the detachment are not sufficient.

Carfantan has asked the province to consider adding four new members to the local detachment through Island RCMP – but there is no confirmation yet as to whether the request will be granted.