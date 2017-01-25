The MP For Cowichan Malahat Langford says he is not surprised at the public support for limiting the length of election campaigns.

90-percent of respondents who took the liberal government’s my-democracy-dot-ca survey supported putting a cap on electoral periods.

Alistair MacGregor introduced Bill C-279 in May last year, in hopes of amending the Canada Elections Act so a government cannot call an election that lasts longer than 46 days.

MacGregor says his bill would put an end to marathon campaign periods – like in 2015 when campaigning took place over 78 days.