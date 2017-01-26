RCMP are investigating a fire that broke out at a Duncan Motel Wednesday night as a possible arson.

Mounties were called to the motel in the 2500 block of Alexander Street around 7 by the North Cowichan Volunteer Fire Department.

Police say the fire was contained to a single room and was extinguished quickly.

No one was in the room at the time and there were no injuries.

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP’s Corporal Krista Hobday says the blaze has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated as arson.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.