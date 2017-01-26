The finance ministry is considering removing the sales tax on business electricity bills.
BC is the only place in North America that charges the PST on those bills.
The issue came up last fall after an expert panel on tax competitiveness reported back to Finance Minister Mike de Jong that the change would benefit the struggling forestry industry.
The province takes in 160 million dollars from provincial sales tax on electricity bills.
Last week, mayors of eight forest-dependent communities, including North Cowichan, wrote to de Jong and the Premier asking for PST relief for lumber, pulp and paper producers in their communities.