The Cowichan Valley Special Olympics says a recent donation from CLAC will go a long way in getting their team to the BC summer games in Kamloops this July.

CLAC is a Canadian labour union, and donated 25-hundred dollars to the local program as part of their Building Communities Program.

Cowichan Valley Special Olympics Coordinator Jean Scholefield says 27 athletes and coaches are going to the event.

The 2017 BC Summer Games takes place July 6-8.