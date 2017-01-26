The N-D-P spokesperson for seniors is blasting the government over a newly released report on seniors care facilities across B-C.

The B-C Seniors Advocate has updated its Residential Care Facilities Directory, which is a quick reference guide for the public with information on care facilities.

New Democrat Selina Robinson says it was disappointing to see that the number of facilities meeting the benchmark for care hours has dropped to half of what it was last year.

Robinson says given the aging baby boomers, there will be a crunch coming for seniors care in the province and the government needs to make sure it is properly resourced now and as demand increases into the future.