A 32 year old man was arrested near the scene of a suspicious fire Wednesday in Duncan but police are mum on whether or not he was involved in the blaze.

Eli Stuart Harris Elliot was seen by police near the location of the fire at the Duncan Motel a couple of hours following the incident.

Corporal Krista Hobday says he was arrested after a brief foot chase…..

Police are not releasing what kind of weapon the man pulled or whether or not he was involved in the fire.

Elliot, who was staying at the Motel, is facing charges that include uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.