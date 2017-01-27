By this fall, a VIU Mariners hockey team will be playing in the Intercollegiate Hockey League.

The VIU club will join five other Pacific Northwest collegiate teams, including the University of Victoria Vikes. VIU s Director of High Performance Sport, Recreation and Physical Literacy, Stephanie White, says the coach is already fielding enquiries from potential players…..

VIU Hockey has already received 42 applications to join, with more coming in every day.

So far more than 40,000 dollars has been raised for the team by community donors in partnership with the VIU Foundation.