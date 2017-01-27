Renowned Canadian artist and conservationist Robert Bateman received an honorary degree from VIU Friday.

Bateman, whose artwork has raised money for countless conservation and environmental causes, got an Honorary Doctorate of Laws during VIU s afternoon Convocation ceremony at the Port Theatre.

Bateman, who goes out hiking every day in the woodlands and wetlands surrounding his Salt Spring Island home says everyone should have an appreciation for the plants and animals that surround them.

He says spending time in nature is good for your body, soul and mind.