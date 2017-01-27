To support cleaner home heating, the Cowichan Valley Regional District, with funding from the BC Ministry of Environment and the BC Lung Association, offers a Woodstove Exchange Program.

The program provides rebates to help residents replace old, smoky woodstoves for new and cleaner heating technology such as gas, pellet, or wood stoves. And, new this year, heat pumps now also qualify as a replacement option for old woodstoves.

The CVRD was awarded almost 23,000 dollars from the BC Ministry of Environment to support 83 woodstove replacement rebates in 2017. The rebates are offered on first-come-first-serve basis.

Since the CVRD Woodstove Exchange Rebate Program began in 2009, over 800 Cowichan residents have used the rebates to make the leap toward cleaner air by changing out their old woodstoves.