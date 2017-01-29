Health, skills training, the economy and the provincial debt have been hot topics during the telephone town halls being hosted by BC’s Finance Minister.

Mike de Jong has been taking questions directly from callers and asking a few poll questions during the discussions…..

He says jobs are another hot topic…..

He’s looking for input on the 2017 provincial budget and holding another telephone town hall tomorrow night (Mon).

In our listening area, communities that can participate include Saltspring Island.

Residents with landlines, and those who have signed up online with their mobile phone numbers, will receive a call just before 7 to join the one-hour conversation.

You can sign up on the budget conversation on the website at: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/budget2017/ to participate in the telephone town hall.