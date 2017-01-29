Kindergarten registration starts tomorrow (Mon) for Cowichan Valley School District 79.

It’s the first time the school district will be using a lottery system to decide which registered students will get a seat in the french immersion kindergarten programs. This means no more long lines and overnight camping that the district witnessed in past years.

Parents or guardians should bring a canadian birth certificate or passport and proof of residency when registering. And parents signing up for french immersion programs should also register at their neighbourhood school, as placement is not guaranteed.

Registration closes Friday (feb 3).