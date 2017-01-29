Duncan and North Cowichan have put together a Citizens Assembly made up of 36 randomly chosen residents to consider the potential amalgamation of the two communities.

The citizens assembly will gather over the next fourt months and hear from more than 20 speakers on related information, before preparing a report for both councils with a recommendation on whether the amalgamation should go forward. Assembly Chair Peter MacLeod says it should be clear that the assembly will not be making the final decision.

Residents interested in learning more are invited to the first roundtable meeting on Thursday (Feb 2) at the Island Savings Centre.