RCMP and search and rescue crews are looking for a 20 year old man.

Spencer Hunt was part of a group of hikers who set off for Ammonite Falls at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

Hunt was separated from the group and when he did not return at 5 o’clock to their parked vehicle, the Nanaimo RCMP was contacted.

Hunt is described as a First Nations man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes and may be wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, blue jeans, and running shoes.

In a separate incident this weekend, a 60 year old man was also reported missing by family members in the area of Neck Point off Hammond Bay,

He was found by a passerby early this morning near St. Phillips church on Lantzville Road.

Paramedics were contacted and transported him to local hospital.