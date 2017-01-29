The MP for Nanaimo Ladysmith is hoping to see some legislation dealing with marijuana dispensaries in the very near future.

Shiela Malcolmson, who is not overly optimistic about that, says the situation in Nanaimo is a real mess and the federal government need to provide some direction…..

During the session, that starts tomorrw (Mon), Malcolmson is hoping to see a budget that includes money for domestic violence shelters which are operating with bare bones funding.

She says she will also be pressing for job creation, to get more federal money for the riding and for abandoned vessels legislation.

The MP for Cowichan Malahat Langford, Alistair MacGregor says one of the issues he is most looking forward to seeing progress on is electoral reform – especially after a cabinet shuffle over the holiday break.

The previous Minister of Democratic Institutions Maryam Monsef became the Minister of the Status of Women in the shuffle.

MacGregor says he looks forward to keeping the government accountable on their promise that 2015 will be the last election decided by “first past the post.”