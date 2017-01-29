Good news for residents of Shawnigan Lake.

Minister of Environment, Mary Polak has suspended the waste discharge permit for Cobble Hill Holdings for the facility near Shawnigan Lake.

Polak says the suspension is due to the company’s non compliance with their permit.

In a statement, Polak says she’s signalling her intention to cancel the permit if the Ministry of Environment statutory decision maker does not receive the required documents within 15 business days.

Polak says she’s also informed the company it must continue to meet all monitoring requirements and ensure pollution does not occur regardless of the permit suspension.

She’s also issued a Spill Prevention Order to ensure appropriate measures are taken to reduce the risk of leachate escaping from the facility into the environment.