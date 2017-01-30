There’s good news for Search and Rescue teams and the RCMP out looking for a missing 20 year old man in the Ammonite Falls area.

Just after noon today (Mon) a man was spotted in the nearby river waving for help.

Spencer Hunt was part of a group of hikers who set off for Ammonite Falls around 2 o clock Saturday afternoon but got separated from the group and when he did not return by 5 o clock to their parked vehicle, the Nanaimo RCMP was contacted. Crews started looking for him Saturday evening and into Sunday with the search resuming this morning at daybreak.

More to come.