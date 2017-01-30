The Province is providing some incentives intended to help close the price gap and make zero-emission specialty-use vehicles a more attractive and economically viable option for fleet operators.
MLA for Parksville/Qualicum, Michelle Stillwell made the announcement at the Canadian Electric Vehicles manufacturing facility in Errington.
John Wilson, the president of Wilson Transportation was there….
Incentives range from 2,000 to 50,000 dollars, depending on the type and retail price of the vehicle.