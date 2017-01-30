The Nanaimo Ladysmith School District does not anticipate any changes to busing in the 2017-18 school year.
But the latest updated document on transportation is on the District’s website and parents are encouraged to provide feedback.
Superintendent John Blain says public feedback is welcome until Friday, February 24th…..
He says the draft deals with safety pieces and education but doesn’t deal directly with the issue of courtesy riders.
The province does not provide targeted funding for transportation and school districts throughout BC have been looking at changes to transportation in an effort to realize savings or to redirect funds back into the classroom.