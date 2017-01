The Hometown Hockey event in Nanaimo is less than one month away.

Bill Bestwick, the local organizing committee chair, says the plans are all coming together….

Bestwick says organizers are expecting as many as 12,000 people daily attending the event on the weekend of February 25th and 26th.

He says the Regional District of Nanaimo has been put on notice that the buses may be busier than usual that weekend.