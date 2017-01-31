The Cowichan Intercultural Society is holding a vigil in downtown Duncan today (Tues).

The vigil is in response to the mosque shootings in Quebec on Sunday and is one of many being held across the country.

Jennifer Yee Fairweather is with the Cowichan Intercultural Society….

Over the past 35 years, the Cowichan Intercultural Society has welcomed and settled over 15,000 New Canadians to the Cowichan Region, including refugees from Vietnam, Somalia, Iran and Syria.

Over the past year, Cowichan has welcomed and settled nearly 80 Syrian refugees.

Six men died in the shooting shortly before 8 o’clock Sunday evening and nineteen people were wounded.