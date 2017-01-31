Next week is International Development Week at VIU.

A veteran human rights lawyer from Iran and Vancouver Island University s inaugural Scholar at Risk will deliver a keynote lecture at both the Nanaimo and Cowichan campuses. Hossein Raeesi practiced law in Iran for 20 years, and defended political prisoners, journalists, and women and children who were sentenced to the death penalty.

In 2012, he moved to Canada with his daughter and son to escape pressure from the Iranian government.

He will be speaking at VIU’s Malaspina Theatre at the Nanaimo campus next Tuesday and he will be at the Cowichan campus on Valentine’s Day.