Aerial photo of the Ladysmith Maritime Society and Community Marina. Ladysmith, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

The Town of Ladysmith is moving forward with plans to develop the waterfront.

A speakers night Wednesday will feature a number of guests including Norm Hotson, an architect and urban designer who was involved in the redevelopment of Granville Island.

Mayor of Ladysmith, Aaron Stone says the evening is really a kickoff to the waterfront project that, he hopes will result, sometime this spring, in a solid, community backed plan….

The event, which also features a First Nations elder and a graduate of UBC’s Master of Architecture program who works with urban design and First Nations culture.

The Speakers Night is taking place at Aggie Hall from 7 to 9.