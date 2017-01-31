A spokesperson for Vancouver Island Health says January was a very busy month when it came to cases of the flu.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Charmaine Enns says the average age of those affected with the flu was higher this year than last…..

Enns says there were a lot more admissions to hospital this year than last too as a result of the flu.

She says officials are hoping the season has peaked but Enns says, even if you are a healthy person, it is a good idea to get the flu shot because it protects those around you, who may be more vulnerable.