This week marks the beginning of Provincial Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

¬†Starting February 12th, Island Health is kicking off a three-month, bi-weekly Peer-Supported Meal Process pilot program for people with eating disorders. Sally Chaster, who suffers from anorexia¬†will be participating and says anyone else, Island wide, interested in participating should contact Island Health…..

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/chaster-2.wav Chaster will help to oversee the new program with other peer facilitiators.