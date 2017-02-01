This week marks the beginning of Provincial Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

Starting February 12th, Island Health is kicking off a three-month, bi-weekly Peer-Supported Meal Process pilot program for people with eating disorders. Sally Chaster, who suffers from anorexia will be participating and says anyone else, Island wide, interested in participating should contact Island Health…..

