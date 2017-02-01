The Liberal Government is abandoning their promise on electoral reform.

The Prime Minister stated that changing the electoral system will not be in the mandate for Minister of Democratic Institutions Katrina Gould, due to no clear preference from Canadians.

Cowichan Malahat Langford MP Alistair MacGregor believe the Prime Minister is just looking for an excuse for his broken promise.

MacGregor says they are still assessing the next steps to take on this issue, but electoral reform remains a high priority.