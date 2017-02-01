Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris says injured workers in rural BC are waiting too long for air ambulance service.

Harris is calling on the province to review current legislation and guarantee response time limits for residents to get to health facilities. The report says the current system falls short when compared to other jurisdictions like Washington State or Alaska, which have legislation to ensure that 99-percent of their population is within a 60-minute response time to a Level 3 trauma centre.

The report says injured forest workers in remote and rural parts of BC often have to wait several hours for emergency air ambulance service even through hospitals are a short flight away.