The Nanaimo City Councillor who was one of the people who spearheaded the opening of an unsanctioned overdose site says the volunteer efforts were well worth it.

Gord Fuller says the site was used more than 500 times over the last month and there were 7 overdoses with all of them being brought back successfully.

Fuller says the volunteers at the unsanctioned site are now letting users know about the new, sanctioned site, although he’s not sure how many of the people they served will use it.

The unsanctioned site, in the City Hall parking lot is set to close Friday morning.