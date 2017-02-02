Looks like February is going to come in like a lion.

It’s been cold and now Environment Canada says a major shift in the weather pattern will begin Friday.

A weak warm front is expected to bring a band of light snow to the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island during the day.

There is the potential for heavier snow tomorrow night and into Saturday.

The weather office says snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 centimeters are possible over some areas.

Then, a second storm is forecast for Sunday which will also bring snow and rain to the region.

Cold conditions will return early next week and additional snowfall is possible.