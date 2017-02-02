Some projects in North Cowichan will have to sit on the back burner, so council can focus on its highest priority projects this year.

CAO Dave Devana says there were too many high priority projects to be completed prior to the 2018 election. Mayor Jon Lefebure says the list has been reorganized to show what will need to be tackled first.

At the latest committee of a while meeting, Lefebure says some projects had to be pushed back to medium priority.