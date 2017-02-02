Fresh Air Cowichan says new cutting edge air monitors will be installed across the region in coming weeks.

The Ministry of Environment has committed to supplying 10 new purple air monitors, and local organizations are sponsoring six additional ones.

Jennifer Lawson with Fresh Air Cowichan says the goal is to have this air quality information accessible to all in the community, and raise awareness of the issues that arise from poor air quality.

These purple air monitors use laser sensors to count air particles, and provide real time readings of the local air quality. Once installed, anyone can access the readings at purpleair.org