More than 40 snow plows are out on highways between Chemainus and Victoria.
Operations Manager Leon Bohmer with Mainroad South Island Contracting says snow plows and sanding trucks have made their way through main and secondary routes, and are working toward clearing the side routes.
Bohmer reminds motorists to leave lots of space between your vehicle and any snow plows, as drivers and operators have low visibility.
Mainroads is responsible for the maintenance of British Columbia’s provincial highways and roads on South Vancouver Island from Chemainus in the North end to Victoria and all of the roads on the six Southern Gulf Islands.