Loss of parking was one concern that residents brought up at a public information meeting on the Sherman Road affordable housing initiative.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says staff and council will continue these conversations when the time comes for public hearing. Another concern was additional traffic in the area, but Lefebure says he doesn’t see this being an issue.

Sixty-four affordable housing units are anticipated at the Sherman Road project, slated for the land adjacent to the Duncan Curling Club.