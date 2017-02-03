As of Friday afternoon, most areas on Vancouver Island had received up to 5 centimeters of snow already.
The snowfall warning is in effect for east Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast with amounts of up to 20 centimeters on the ground by Saturday.
Environment Canada’s Armel Castellan says this first wave of the incoming weather system validated that forecasters are on the right track.
Environment Canada’s Armel Castellan says you can participate in reporting the weather by posting pictures for forecasters on Twitter.
Looking into the weather next week, Castellan says depending where you are there could be more snow or rain off an on into Monday and Tuesday.
He says the next system will hit Thursday and Friday and it looks like cold weather will be attached to it, which would mean we are not done with the snow yet.